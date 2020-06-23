STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — A driver in Stanislaus County narrowly escaped death as he was pried from a burning vehicle, with just minutes to spare.

A sheriff’s deputy and a Good Samaritan saved the man behind the wheel in the area of Knights Ferry and Highway 120.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the incident Monday. The video shows the tense moments as the deputy raced toward the vehicle that went off the side of the road and flew down an embankment.

As flames shot from the front end of the car, the deputy and Good Samaritan rushed to the back, realizing it was the only way to reach the driver pinned inside.

Smoke started to swell and they heard the moans of a man desperate to escape grow louder. Prying him free through a shattered window, the men sprinted some 20 yards, dragging the driver to safety.

Reporting back to dispatch, the deputy let them know the driver was out and the car was engulfed in flames. The surrounding brush quickly caught fire, putting the man behind the wheel in danger again.

The deputy can be heard saying, “Please help! Help me get him back! Sir, we’ve got to get you back. The grass is catching on fire.”

After moving him a second time, more help arrived. As fire crews tackled the flames, paramedics tended to the driver, while the deputy and Good Samaritan processed this real-life roadside drama.

The driver is still in the hospital, but his condition is unknown.

CHP will be holding a press conference Thursday with an update on the story.