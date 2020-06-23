  • CBS13On Air

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Officers are investigating after a shooting left many cars damaged at an Elk Grove apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened a little before 3 a.m. at the Bella Vista Apartments near Di Lusso Drive and Bruceville Road.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.

No one was hurt – and no buildings were struck – in the shooting, but police say at least eight vehicles were hit by gun fire. Some cars were seen with their windows shot out.

A gate was also damaged by a car involved in the incident.

No suspect information has been released at this point.

Anyone who information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.

