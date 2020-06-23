ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are asking for the public’s help tracking down the gunman after a shooting at an apartment complex in south Sacramento.

Broken glass and a busted gate; bullets were flying at Bella Vista Apartments on Bruceville Road.

“I parked right here so I was really nervous about it. My mom called and said you should check your car ‘cause there is glass everywhere,” said resident Brittany Williams.

Williams didn’t hear anything, but what she saw when she woke up was unnerving.

Crews cleanup after an overnight shooting damaged 8 cars at Bella Vista Apartments on Bruceville Rd in S. Sac. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/QSUEFrhd1u — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) June 23, 2020

“Luckily it didn’t get mine,” Williams said. “Super scary. Usually, it’s really nice over here.”

Eight cars were damaged in the shooting, which happened a little before 3 a.m. Police say a car involved rammed through a gate while getting away.

No one was hit by the gunfire, police say. Investigators are now looking into what led up to the shooting.

As the day went on, police did their work – and so did cleanup crews.

“I am going to move my car from over here ‘cause I am nervous about it,” said Williams.

Management declined to speak on camera about the shooting. Neighbors hope police will check surveillance cameras for clues.

Anyone who information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Elk Grove police at (916) 714-5115.