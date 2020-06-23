2 California National Parks Removing Robert E. Lee MentionsTwo national parks in California are removing all mention of Robert E. Lee from informational material even though several majestic sequoias are named for the Confederate general.

Same Vines, Different Grapes: Boeger Winery Growing New Varietal From The Vine UpAt Boeger Winery in Placerville, they are growing a new varietal of grapes not from the ground up, but rather, from the vine up in a method called grafting.

Elk Grove Police Asking Residents To Report Illegal Fireworks On 'Nail 'Em' AppThe Elk Grove Fireworks Task Force is asking people to download an app called "Nail 'em" to report the sale or use of illegal fireworks.

Sacramento Police And Sheriff's Office See Surge In Shootings Since Late MayThe Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say they have seen a surge in shootings over the past few weeks.