SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California counties could lose out on funding if they do not follow the state’s coronavirus guidelines.

Under California’s new budget deal, Governor Newsom has the power to pull funding from counties that do not adhere to the state’s coronavirus rules, including the mask order.

The budget states, “Funding to a county pursuant to subdivisions (a) and (b) is contingent on the county’s adherence to federal guidance, the state’s stay-at-home requirements and other health requirements as directed in gubernatorial Executive Order N-33-20, any subsequent executive orders or statutes, and all California Department of Public Health orders, directives, and guidance issued in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

That money comes from a pool of up to a billion dollars for social safety net programs.

In a statement, the deputy director of the Department of Finance, H.D. Palmer, told CBS13, “Already, counties are required to meet the state’s public health guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19. The state is providing funding to support local governments with the expectation that they will fulfill their obligation to protect public health and public safety.”