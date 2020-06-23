State Parks Considering Name Change For Negro BarIt's now a popular summer spot with boaters and swimmers, but the Negro Bar area and the Gold Rush town of Folsom has a long history that pre-dates California becoming a state.

Elk Grove Rescuer Awarded Major HonorA heroic rescue has led to big recognition for an Elk Grove man credited for saving the lives of three people in a fiery car crash back in 2018. He's now being awarded one of the highest civilian honors in the United States.

Black Doll Found Hanging In South Lake Tahoe NeighborhoodA black doll was found hanging from power lines in a South Lake Tahoe neighborhood Tuesday, police confirm.

Rollover Rescue Caught On CameraA driver in Stanislaus County narrowly escaped death as he was pried from a burning vehicle, with just minutes to spare.

Gov. Newsom Has Power To Pull Funding From Counties that Disregard RulesUnder California's new budget deal, Gov. Newsom now has the power to pull funding from counties that don't adhere to the state's coronavirus rules.

