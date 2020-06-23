ROCKLIN (CBS13) — They aren’t usually the ones who come to the rescue, but an 82-year-old Rocklin woman says Caltrans went above and beyond to take care of her in a time of need.

Diana Carthew was driving down Interstate 80 near Rocklin Monday when she says her car overheated. With no cell phone to call for help, she walked a few blocks in nearly triple-digit heat to find help.

That’s when she came across some Caltrans workers. She says they gave her ice water and let her sit in an air-conditioned car while she waited for a tow truck.

“They could have just lent me a phone and let me go on my merry way. They didn’t. They made sure I was okay. They watched my every move to make sure I wasn’t going to faint on them and took care of me like family would,” Carthew said.

Diane was so touched by their help, she wanted to make sure they got some special recognition.