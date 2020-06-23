Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento bar is temporarily shutting down after a customer tested positive for the coronavirus.
A sign on the front door explains the Zebra Club will be closed for at least a few days after the customer’s diagnosis.
“It has come to our attention that a customer has tested positive for coronavirus. We are taking a few days as precautions to disinfect our bar, and have staff tested for the safety of our customers,” the handwritten note said.
The popular midtown spot fully reopened about a week and a half ago to long lines.
As of Tuesday, Sacramento County has reported 2,374 cases of coronavirus and 66 deaths.