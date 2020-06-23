SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office say they have seen a surge in shootings over the past few weeks.

Police say since late May, there have been 17 shootings in Sacramento city limits with at least 30 victims. Nine of those shootings were deadly.

According to police, some of the shooting victims have been juveniles, including a 13-year-old. None of the incidents involving juveniles have resulted in homicide, police said.

Across the county, deputies are investigating two homicides and 43 shootings in the same timeframe.

Both departments believe most of the shootings are gang-related.

The ShotSpotter system, which is used by both departments, reportedly detected 739 rounds fired over the course of these shootings. Police say the ShotSpotter helped locate a homicide victim when no one reported the shooting.

Additionally, between the two departments, 188 firearms have been seized since late May.