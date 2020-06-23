SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A black doll was found hanging from power lines in a South Lake Tahoe neighborhood Tuesday, police confirm.

According to the South Lake Tahoe police department, the doll was found in the Sierra Tract neighborhood hanging with a string around its neck. Officers worked with Liberty Energy to remove the doll.

Police are investigating this as a hate incident and say it does not amount to a hate crime at this time. Investigators say they have not yet identified any witnesses or leads.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported the doll was found “following a night where the city gave supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement a platform to express their ideas and concerns.”

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact their department at 530-542-6100.