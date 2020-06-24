CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Officers who were in the right place at the right time caught an armed robbery suspect in Citrus Heights overnight.

Police say officers were doing a proactive patrol of business areas near Greenback Lane and San Juan Avenue when they spotted a person dart across several lanes of traffic. The person got into a car and took off.

The suspects didn’t get too far, however, as officers managed to pull over the car a little bit later.

As officers soon discovered, the person who had jumped in the car was actually a suspect in an armed robbery that had happened just moments earlier. The handgun used in the robbery was seized and the victim’s property was returned, police say.

The suspect’s name has not been released at this point, but that person has been booked into jail.