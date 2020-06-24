FAIR OAKS (CBS13) — Over the past few months, more people have turned to bikes for fun and relaxation.

For families in the Fair Oaks area, Family FreeRide provides more opportunities for kids and families to hop on two wheels. Garrett McDermid started the nonprofit last year.

“Any kid on a bike is going to be happy,” McDermid said. “We wanted to find a safer spot for the kids to ride, and here is the Fair Oaks Bike Park.”

This bike-friendly space at Phoenix Park has been in the making for the last year. With a $30,000 contribution from Measure J funds, the park is being improved to add a dirt pump track. It’s like a BMX track but smaller and will be open to all ages.

“This is going to give them and their parents an opportunity to ride and have fun together in a nice controlled environment so it’s safe,” McDermid said.

This pedal-powered project wraps in July, but the group is already gearing up to create more bike-friendly zones in the near future.

“We’re hoping that this can be a springboard or a catalyst to show the park district that there is a lot of support from the community and other bike park features can be built here,” McDermid said.

The pump track is expected to be complete on July 6th. Free beginner group rides are held Friday afternoons at Phoenix Park.