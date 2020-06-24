Comments
GROVELAND (CBS13) — Authorities say a young man has drowned at the Rainbow Pools near Groveland.
The incident happened Tuesday night. According to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue crews and a dive team responded to the area to try and find a person who had fallen into the water and did not resurface.
Eventually, the sheriff’s office says they recovered the body of 19-year-old Antioch resident Alvin Reyes Jr.
No other information about the incident, including what led up to Reyes going into the water, has been released at this point.