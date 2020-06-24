California Voters To Decide Fate Of Affirmative Action BanCalifornia voters will decide in November whether governments and public colleges and universities can consider race in their hiring, contracting and admissions decisions.

Preliminary 5.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Near Lone Pine; Shaking Felt All The Way To Central ValleyA preliminary 5.8-magnitude quake that struck near Lone Pine in Inyo County was felt all the way to Central California on Wednesday.

California Schools Head: Officers Needed In Some SchoolsThe head of California schools said Wednesday his office is working to re-imagine the role of police officers at the state's 10,000 public schools but that some schools would still need officers on campus to protect students' safety.

19-Year-Old Man Drowns At Rainbow Pools In GrovelandAuthorities say a young man has drowned at the Rainbow Pools near Groveland.