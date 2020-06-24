HUGHSON (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in identifying the man suspected of breaking into and burglarizing the Fruit Barn in Hughson.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of June 13.

Detectives say the suspect rammed into the doors of the Deer Road business to get in. He then jumped on a counter and tried to take out the surveillance cameras – which caught him in the act of it all.

It’s unclear what was eventually taken.

In the end, the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene northbound on Geer Road. He was in a white sedan that had minor but noticeable front-end damage.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or with any other information relevant to the investigation, is urged to contact detectives at (209) 552-2468.