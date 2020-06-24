SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Gov. Newsom is pushing for stronger accountability from counties across the state by threatening to pull funding if they disregard state guidelines designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We cannot continue to do what we have done for the last number of weeks. Many of us understandably developed a little cabin fever. Some, I would argue, have developed a little amnesia, others, frankly, have taken down their guard,” Newsom said.

The state is providing money to support local governments as long as they meet criteria and follow guidelines. That includes enforcing the state mask order which requires people to wear face coverings when in public.

But some counties say they won’t enforce the rules.

When it comes to San Joaquin County, an area currently not in compliance with state requirements when it comes to hospitalizations, the chair of the board of supervisors says enforcing the rules takes resources that they don’t have. So, the county is expanding education and will be targeting the Hispanic and Latino community.

“Because we are seeing a higher percentage of cases in that population, so we want to make sure that we utilize Spanish language messaging as well,” Kathy Miller, Chair San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors.

Compliance is what mom Jacki Mariz wants to see. She doesn’t leave her home without a mask.

“Taking care of myself not spreading my germs and I don’t get germs from other people,” Mariz said.

Governor Newsom says most counties falling behind are working with the state to get in compliance.