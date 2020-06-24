STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies rescued a man two days after he was shot near an illegal marijuana grow.

It all started Monday morning around 3 a.m. in the Del Puerto Canyon when deputies say they received a 911 call about a man who was shot during a robbery. The caller said the man was shot near Frank Raines Park outside of Patterson, but deputies were unable to find the victim.

The sheriff’s department said they received another call about three hours later with the same information but still could not find the victim. A third call came in around midnight Tuesday. Deputies say that caller said they were working at an illegal marijuana grow in the canyon when several armed gunmen robbed them and shot the victim.

On Wednesday, rescue teams searched the canyon and found the victim when he waved them down in a remote area of the canyon.

The man, who’s in his late 20s, was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive. The sheriff’s office said there is still an active investigation into this case.