SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A source close to the Sacramento Kings says multiple players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Forward Jabari Parker is one of at least four players who tested positive. Parker issued a statement Wednesday saying he tested positive in Chicago several days ago and has been self-isolating ever since.

“I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season,” Parker wrote.

Mandatory testing for NBA players began on Tuesday.

According to the source, the players will have to self-isolate for at least 14 days and have two negative tests before they can enter the facility or travel to Orlando.

Players are set to begin to travel to Orlando on July 7. After three scrimmages starting on July 22, the regular season is set to begin on July 30.

The NBA season went on hiatus on March 11, soon after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. All major sports leagues remained dormant through May and have only recently revealed plans to reopen.