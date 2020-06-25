Filed Under:colfax, Interstate 80, Nyack

COLFAX (CBS13) — A canola oil spill prompted an hours-long road closure on eastbound Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon.

According to Caltrans, the miles-long spill forced the closure at Colfax. According to a tweet from Caltrans District 3, the spill extends about 20 miles to Nyack past Baxter.

Crews worked diligently to clean up the spill, but as of 5:30 p.m., it was unclear when the road would reopen.

Drivers going eastbound are being detoured at SR-174.

