Gary Gerould To Be Interim Sacramento Kings TV Announcer After Team Parts With Grant NapearThe longtime radio voice of the Sacramento Kings will be taking over TV play-by-play duties for now, the team announced on Thursday.

Vince Carter, Who Had Short Stint With Sacramento Kings, Retires After Record 22 NBA SeasonsVince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.

'We Could See Someone Break 60 This Week,' Says Ian Baker-Finch On The Travelers ChampionshipThe Travelers Championship welcomes another major-level field to TPC River Highlands, where low scores could be in the offing.

Source: At Least 4 Sacramento Kings Players Test Positive For CoronavirusForward Jabari Parker is one of at least four Sacramento Kings players who have tested positive for COVID-19.