COLFAX (CBS13) — A canola oil spill prompted an hours-long road closure on eastbound Interstate 80 Thursday afternoon.
According to Caltrans, the miles-long spill forced the closure at Colfax. According to a tweet from Caltrans District 3, the spill extends about 20 miles to Nyack past Baxter.
Crews worked diligently to clean up the spill, but as of 5:30 p.m., it was unclear when the road would reopen.
Drivers going eastbound are being detoured at SR-174.
It may not look like much, but a miles-long spill of canola oil on I-80 EB has forced a closure of the interstate at Colfax. Crews from multiple Caltrans maintenance yards are working to clean the spill as soon as possible. Still no ETO. EB motorists are being detoured at SR-174. pic.twitter.com/f8dY9lGJGy
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) June 26, 2020