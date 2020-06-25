  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Two suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter in Roseville.

According to police, the suspects were seen under a Toyota Prius that was lifted with a floor jack around 4:30 a.m. A 911 caller reported this to the police along with the description of a “suspicious vehicle.”

Officers say they found the vehicle later and conducted a traffic stop, locating a sawzall and floor jack.

The suspects were arrested and identified as 46-year-old Champathong J. Phaengmanyvong of Sacramento and 23-year-old Marisol C. Gomez of Rancho Cordova.

Police say they have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts. They recommend if you have a high-risk vehicle, typically a hybrid, park it in the garage or install an anti-theft device.

