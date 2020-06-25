Comments
WILLIAMS (CBS13) — Colusa County Public Health issued a warning Thursday to any person who visited Granzella’s Restaurant in Williams Monday morning.
The health department said there was possible exposure to coronavirus between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at the restaurant, which is located at 451 6th Street.
Anyone who visited the restaurant during that timeframe is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms which can include, Fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
READ: Does Heat, Sun Kill Coronavirus? Frequently Asked Summertime Questions About COVID-19 Answered By Dr. Mallika Marshall
wonder how they narrow this down to 1/2 time period? Did the person not touch anything? Does COVID not live on surfaces anymore?