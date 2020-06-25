YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A man arrested in Yuba City on Wednesday is accused of leaving the scene after crashing into a stalled ATV and injuring the rider in Colusa County in late May, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said Raymond Michael Zapien was driving a 2014 Buick LaCross with two other passengers on northbound Highway 45 in Princeton on May 31 when he veered off the road and struck the ATV.

Authorities said the ATV rider, identified as Destiney Sorrels, was ejected and taken to the hospital for treatment.

As Zapien attempted to drive away from the scene, a separate vehicle pulled in front of the Buick to keep Zapien from driving away, authorities said. Zapien crashed into the vehicle, got out and ran away from the scene.

The CHP said Zapien’s passengers, Skye Flores and her son, 15, remained on the scene to cooperate with officers.

Investigators learned Zapien and Flores were involved in an argument prior to the ATV collision. The CHP said that after receiving statements from Zapien following his arrest, investigators believe that the initial crash was Zapien’s attempt to end the lives of him, Flores and her son.

Zapien was located on Wednesday in Yuba City and arrested without incident. The CHP said he was arrested on numerous felony charges.