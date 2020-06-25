SUSANVILLE (CBS13) – A Honolulu woman who flew to Sacramento last November is accused of possessing and conspiring to smuggle heroin into the High Desert State Prison in Susanville, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced on Thursday.

The Department of Justice said in a news release on Thursday that Arlene‑Alena Keko Olani, 29, conspired with an inmate to fly from Honolulu to Sacramento, get heroin and try to pass them on to the inmate during a visit at the prison.

The DOJ said court documents showed investigators learned of the plot by listening to recorded phone calls between the two during visits at the facility.

Investigators said Keko Olani landed in Sacramento on November 15 and she arrived at the prison the next day with heroin on her person and in her rental car.

Keko Olani made an initial appearance in court on March 11 and was indicted on Thursday, facing one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin, and two counts of possessing heroin with intent to distribute heroin.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years and a $1 million fine.