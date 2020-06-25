SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — This coming Monday could be a dramatic day in the East Area Rapist case and the potential for a guilty plea.

The suspect, Joseph DeAngelo, is expected to plead guilty as part of a plea deal that will spare him from the death penalty. DeAngelo is accused of killing 13 people, raping 50 people, and committing more than 100 burglaries. He now sits in the Sacramento County Jail awaiting trial after the first-of-its-kind 2018 arrest based on DNA submitted to a genealogy website.

Prosecutors are holding the hearing Monday in a large ballroom at Sacramento State, large enough for the victims, families, and the media. The Sacramento County Court confirmed DeAngelo will be present for the hearing at Sac State Monday morning.

Some defendants have appeared virtually for court hearings due to the pandemic.

The former Auburn police officer has been behind bars since his 2018 arrest at his home in Citrus Heights after a decades-long search for the suspect in crimes that terrorized California in the 70s and 80s.