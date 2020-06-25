MODESTO (CBS13) — Police say they got multiple reports of a mountain lion being sighted in Modesto early Thursday morning.
The first sighting was reported a little before 4 a.m. Modesto police say a citizen reported seeing what looked like a mountain lion run into Sonoma Park along East Orangeburg Avenue.
After responding to the scene, officers found another witness who reported seeing a mountain lion near the Century Center strip mall also along East Orangeburg Avenue.
Officers searched the area but came up empty. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been notified of the incident, police say.
While rare, Modesto is no stranger to mountain lion sightings. Back in September 2014, police investigated a reported mountain lion sighting along the Dry Creek Trail near the Creekside Golf Course.