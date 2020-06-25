TURLOCK (CBS13) — An on-duty motorcycle deputy from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a serious crash in Turlock on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. at West Main Street and S Tully Road.

According to California Highway Patrol’s Modesto division, the deputy was approaching the intersection when a pickup truck made a left turn and crashed into the motorcycle. The deputy was ejected in the crash.

The deputy suffered serious injuries in the crash. He was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance and is current condition is not clear.

Investigators later arrested the driver, who remained at the scene after the crash, on suspicion of DUI. He has been identified as 33-year-old Turlock resident David Arthur Rolland Buhrmann.

The deputy has been identified as Caleb Collins, a five-year veteran of the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

CHP is continuing to investigate the incident.