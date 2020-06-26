VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Five people were indicted Thursday for a burglary that occurred at a gun shop on June 1 in which over 70 firearms were stolen, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Donte Marcel Anderson, 31, of Antioch, Desteny Estrella Leilani Salazar, 22, of San Francisco, Donley Thompson, 27, of Pinole, Tracy Whitfield, 31, of Pittsburg, and Adrian Oscar Duran, 23, of San Francisco, face charges of possession of a stolen firearm and burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer.

A news release from the Department of Justice said authorities responded to reports of suspicious activity at Guns, Fishing and Other Stuff, a two-story gun and outdoor recreation store in Vacaville, and spotted four vehicles leaving the scene.

A high-speed chase ensued on Interstate 80 until one vehicle, a rented minivan, was stopped. The five passengers attempted to get away on foot but were all arrested, officials said.

Authorities said bolt cutters, a power saw, and 13 handguns with price tags from the burglarized business still attached were located inside of the suspects’ vehicle.

All five defendants face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for both counts.