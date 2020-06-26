SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Courts says jury service is starting back up again after a months-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trial courts have had to delay cases for nearly three months as the state shut down to only essential services. However, as of Friday, California Courts says most counties across the state have either resumed jury trials or plan to start up again in the coming weeks.

This means that Californians shouldn’t be surprised to see a jury summons in the mail if their lot is up.

The jury selection process will look a bit different due to COVID-19. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, prospective jurors may be asked to report for duty at larger venues outside of courthouses – like in Placer County, where people are being asked to meet at Whitney High School’s multi-purpose room.

Further, prospective jurors who are feeling ill or who are in groups most at-risk from preexisting conditions are urged to contact their local court for a jury service postponement request.

On average, the courts say around nine million Californians get a jury summons every year.

More details about the changes to jury service can be found on the California Courts website.