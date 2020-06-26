Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that injured two people on southbound Interstate 5 near March Lane in Stockton.
According to CHP Stockton, the shooting happened around 5:05 p.m. Friday. Two victims were struck by gunfire and taken to a local hospital. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
Officers initially closed the March Lane off-ramp for the investigation but at approximately 7:20 p.m., the agency said all southbound lanes of I-5 near March Lane would be closed for about 30 minutes. All traffic will be diverted off to Hammer Lane.
CHP Stockton believes this was an isolated incident.
This is a developing story.