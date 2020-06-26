Filed Under:Sacramento International Airport, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters contained a nearly 50-acre grass fire just north of the Sacramento International Airport Friday night.

Sacramento Fire said the fire was burning near Earhart Drive and West Elverta Road. It had a moderate rate of spread, firefighters said.

West Elverta Road was shut down between Garden Highway and Earhart Drive while crews were on the scene.

The airport says operations were not impacted by the fire.

 

