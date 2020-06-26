Kings To Resume Season On July 31 Against Spurs In OrlandoThe Kings will play eight seeding games, starting with the San Antonio Spurs on July 31.

49ers Sign First-Round Picks Kinlaw, Aiyuk To 4-Year DealsThe San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals, the team said Friday.

Gary Gerould To Be Interim Sacramento Kings TV Announcer After Team Parts With Grant NapearThe longtime radio voice of the Sacramento Kings will be taking over TV play-by-play duties for now, the team announced on Thursday.

Vince Carter, Who Had Short Stint With Sacramento Kings, Retires After Record 22 NBA SeasonsVince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end.