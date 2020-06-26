Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters contained a nearly 50-acre grass fire just north of the Sacramento International Airport Friday night.
Sacramento Fire said the fire was burning near Earhart Drive and West Elverta Road. It had a moderate rate of spread, firefighters said.
West Elverta Road was shut down between Garden Highway and Earhart Drive while crews were on the scene.
The airport says operations were not impacted by the fire.
Incident Info: Grass fire near Earhart Drive & West Elverta Rd. Approximately 50 acres with a moderate rate of spread occurring. West Elverta Rd will be shut down between Garden Highway and Earhart Dr. pic.twitter.com/FTBmNB1IKp
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 27, 2020