SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As the NBA gears up to resume the 2019-20 season, the seeding game schedule was released Friday.

The Sacramento Kings are one of 22 teams traveling Orlando to play at the Walt Disney World Resort. They will play eight seeding games, starting with the San Antonio Spurs on July 31. The Kings’ seeding schedule is listed below. All times are in PDT.

Game 1: Friday, July 31, 5 PM: Kings at San Antonio Spurs (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 2: Sunday, August 2, 3 PM: Kings at Orlando Magic (NBCSCA, NBATV, KHTK)

Game 3: Tuesday, August 4, 11:30 AM: Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 4: Thursday, August 6, 10:30 AM: Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (NBCSCA, NBATV, KHTK)

Game 5: Friday, August 7, 2 PM: Kings at Brooklyn Nets (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 6: Sunday, August 9, 5 PM: Kings vs. Houston Rockets (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Game 7: Tuesday, August 11, 6 PM: Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans (NBCSCA, TNT, KHTK)

Game 8: Thursday, August 13, Time TBD: Kings at Los Angeles Lakers (NBCSCA, KHTK)

Earlier this week, sources confirmed at least four Kings players, including Jabari Parker, Buddy Hield, and Alex Len, tested positive for the coronavirus. The league began testing players on Tuesday. According to the NBA, 16 players in the league have tested positive.

Those who test positive are required to self-isolate for at least 14 days and have two negative tests before they can enter the training facility or travel to Orlando.

The NBA season went on hiatus on March 11, soon after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. All major sports leagues remained dormant through May and have only recently revealed plans to reopen.