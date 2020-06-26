ROCKLIN (CBS13) — The splash pads are back open at Rocklin’s Whitney and Kathy Lund parks, just in time for the heat.

Families were out at the parks Friday afternoon while kids splashed around the water. Some say they’re glad to be out, but some were surprised by how many people were there.

Visitors are encouraged to maintain a six-foot distance from people outside of their household and wash their hands before and after visiting the parks.

Rocklin Parks and Recreation warned the equipment will not be regularly sanitized, so people should refrain from touching items with their bare hands and sanitize frequently.

Families are encouraged to bring their own seating instead of relying on park benches.

Construction for a new splash pad at Rocklin’s Johnson-Springview park is almost finished. It’s expected to open in July.