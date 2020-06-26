SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento County experienced its largest coronavirus spike on Friday with 154 new cases.

As of Friday, there have been 2,666 cases and 66 reported coronavirus-related deaths in the county.

There are 61 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 with 14 of those patients being in ICU, according to the county’s department of public health.

Before Friday, the largest spike in the county occurred on Tuesday with 131 additional cases.

Sacramento, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties were all recently placed on the state’s watch list due to surges in overall cases and hospitalizations from the virus.

San Joaquin County surpassed 3,000 cases on Friday and Stanislaus inched closer to 2,000.

Statewide there were 201,290 cases and 5,808 deaths as of Friday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The nationwide case count neared closer to 250,000 and the death count was over 124,800.