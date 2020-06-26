SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspected Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty Monday to a series of crimes.

“He stands among some of the most horrific killers in this state and he always will,” said John Cabrera, who is retired from the Sacramento Police Department.

Cabrera says the hearing is big for victims and families.

“It’s a win for them because now it’s over this case is over, it’s solved, it’s resolved,” he said.

He says it’s also a win for the public.

“Millions of dollars that will be saved and doing a trial that, in the end, the result is going to be the same there is no doubt in my mind. How could you ever defend yourself with this much evidence? You can’t,” he explained.

After years of searching for the so-called Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist, DeAngelo was arrested at his Citrus Heights home in 2018 after DNA linked him as the suspected killer.

On Monday, strict social distancing guidelines will be in place and masks must be worn by those at the hearing.

CBS13 will be at the hearing, steaming it live, starting at 9:20 a.m. on both channels 13 and 31 as well as cbs13.com.