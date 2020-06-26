Filed Under:Auburn News

AUBURN (CBS13) – A teenager is accused of robbing an individual at knifepoint during a shoe sale on Thursday, the Auburn Police Department said.

Xavier Jackson, 18, faces charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon and is being held in the Placer County Jail on $500,000 bail.

Authorities said Jackson used a phone app to arrange the sale of a pair of shoes in the area of Nevada Street and the Interstate 80 onramp.

Jackson is accused of brandishing a knife, stealing the shoes and the victim’s wallet before getting in a vehicle and leaving the scene.

A witness to the incident followed the getaway vehicle, in which Jackson was a passenger, police said.

The police department said Jackson was located after nearly four hours at his home and taken into custody.

