2 Dead In Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Red Bluff, Authorities SayTwo people were killed and at least four people were in fair condition at a hospital Saturday after a man drove into a Walmart distribution center and started shooting at people.

'It's Been A Good Run': Longest-Running Roseville Store Closes Its Doors After 112 YearsIf walls could talk, they'd have a lot to say at Paul Wagner Big & Tall. Roseville's longest-running store has been around since 1908 and on Saturday, the doors were closed for good.

Person Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Large Disturbance In Stockton, Police SayOne person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a large disturbance in Stockton on Saturday evening, authorities said.

Consumer Reports Finds Harmful Levels Of Arsenic In Whole Foods' Bottled WaterConsumer Reports warned that bottled water made by Whole Foods contains "potentially harmful levels of arsenic," amounting to three times the level of the chemical compared to other brands.