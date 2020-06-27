Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a large disturbance in Stockton on Saturday evening, authorities said.
The Stockton Police Department said the scene is in the area of East Marsh and Ash streets.
The individual was reportedly h=struck with an object, police said. Their identity was not released.
Stockton police did not release any other information regarding the situation.
