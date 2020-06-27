Active Shooter At Walmart Distribution Center In Red Bluff, Authorities SayAuthorities shot a man who drove into a Walmart Distribution Center Saturday south of Red Bluff and started shooting at people, local media reported.

Protesters March Against ICE In StocktonA march against ICE occurred in Stockton on Saturday as demonstrators gathered to protest children locked in cages.

3 Midtown Bars Closed After Customers Test Positive for COVID-19Two Sacramento bars shut their doors once again after only days of being open after learning a customer tested positive for COVID-19. This comes as other states nationwide are rolling back reopening on bars because of a virus surge.

4 California Officers On Leave Amid Probe Of Racist PostsFour police officers in Northern California have been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate a Facebook group in which members made bigoted and anti-Muslim comments.