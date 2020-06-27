RED BLUFF, Calif (AP/CBS13) — Authorities shot a man who drove into a Walmart Distribution Center Saturday south of Red Bluff and started shooting at people, local media reported.
Investigators with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office said several people are hurt.
The shooting by a man with “AR-type weapon” started about 3:30 p.m. at the Walmart distribution center, emergency dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight newspaper.
Witnesses reported seeing a car crash into a building and injuring a couple of people before the car caught fire.
The sheriff’s office said employees locked themselves inside a room as law enforcement officials worked on clearing the building.
The suspect had been shot in the chest by about 3:45 p.m., dispatchers told the newspaper.
Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man had also reported his leg getting run over when the shooter rammed a vehicle into the store, but the man wasn’t sure whether he’d been shot, dispatchers said.
Red Bluff is a city of about 14,000 people about 131 miles (210 kilometers) north of Sacramento, California.
