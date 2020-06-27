Person Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Large Disturbance In Stockton, Police SayOne person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a large disturbance in Stockton on Saturday evening, authorities said.

2 Dead In Shooting At Walmart Distribution Center In Red Bluff, Authorities SayTwo people were killed and at least four people were in fair condition at a hospital Saturday after a man drove into a Walmart distribution center and started shooting at people.

Consumer Reports Finds Harmful Levels Of Arsenic In Whole Foods' Bottled WaterConsumer Reports warned that bottled water made by Whole Foods contains "potentially harmful levels of arsenic," amounting to three times the level of the chemical compared to other brands.

Swimmer Saved After Being Trapped Underwater For Several Minutes In Nevada CountyA man trapped underwater for several minutes in Nevada County was saved from drowning, the California Highway Patrol announced on Saturday.