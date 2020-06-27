Comments
NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – A man trapped underwater for several minutes in Nevada County was saved from drowning, the California Highway Patrol announced on Saturday.
The CHP Valley Division Air Operations said Nevada County Consolidated Fire responded on June 18 to the Yuba River near the Old Yuba River Bridge to reports of the trapped swimmer.
CPR was administered by bystanders as a CHP chopper landed on the bridge numerous times to transfer personnel and equipment to the scene.
Following further lifesaving measures by medical personnel, the swimmer was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.