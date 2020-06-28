WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Flames destroyed two homes in West Sacramento overnight and investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the blaze.

The fire broke out just after 2 a.m. on Kegle Drive between Anna Street and Bowlen Drive.

Fire crews said when they arrived, one house was already engulfed in flames that quickly jumped to the house next door.

Crews said wind gusts on Saturday night helped fuel the spread.

“High winds with the cypress trees you can see here that burnt way up, that was our priority with putting the fires,” said West Sacramento Fire Department Batallion Chief Daniel Stefani. “Then we also had the embers with the winds blowing them down the street. We didn’t know how far they were going. we had multiple engines down the street checking to make sure there were no more exposures.”

No injuries were reported in the fire.