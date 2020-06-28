  • CBS13On Air

Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two parents were found dead in their home on Saturday evening.

Authorities said officers responded just after 6 p.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Pemberton Court to reports of a person finding their father, 68, and mother, 62, dead from gunshot wounds. Their identities were not released.

Stockton police said a firearm was located at the scene and a medical examiner was called in for an investigation.

The department said the case is being ruled a murder-suicide pending an autopsy.

No further details were released.

