STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department said detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two parents were found dead in their home on Saturday evening.
Authorities said officers responded just after 6 p.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Pemberton Court to reports of a person finding their father, 68, and mother, 62, dead from gunshot wounds. Their identities were not released.
Stockton police said a firearm was located at the scene and a medical examiner was called in for an investigation.
The department said the case is being ruled a murder-suicide pending an autopsy.
No further details were released.