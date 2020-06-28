Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – First responders recovered a body in the Sacramento River on Sunday, according to Sacramento Fire Captain Keith Wade.
Initial reports were regarding a water rescue, but Wade confirmed to CBS13 that the situation involved the recovery of a body that had been there for a while.
The recovery occurred just after 12:30 in the afternoon near the Two Rivers Bike Trail, authorities said.
Investigators with the Sacramento Police Department said the death does not appear suspicious in nature and they do not suspect any foul play.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.