CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – A 6-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after a woman suspected of driving drunk crashed into a concrete wall overnight in Carmichael, the California Highway Patrol said on Sunday.

The solo-vehicle crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Dewey Drive and Winding Way.

The CHP said the driver, 26, of Woodland and who they believe to be the child’s mother, was placed under arrest but was taken to Mercy San Juan Medical Center to be treated for major injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The boy, who was sitting in the front right seat at the time of the crash, was taken to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

No further information has been released.

The CHP asks that any witnesses to the crash please contact the agency.