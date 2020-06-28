  • CBS13On Air

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An elderly man arrested in Stockton is accused of stabbing another man during an argument on Saturday night, authorities said.

The Stockton Police Department said the stabbing happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Anderson Street.

Authorities did not say if the weapon used was a knife.

The victim was taken to the hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not released and police did not say if the two men were known to each other.

The suspect, Reynaldo Velasquez, 77, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

