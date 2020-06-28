SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars in several California counties, including San Joaquin, to close Sunday, citing the rising spread of coronavirus.

The state is ordering bars in Fresno, Imperial, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin, and Tulare counties to close. Additionally, the state is recommending bars close in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus, & Ventura counties.

San Joaquin county has the most reported cases in the greater-Sacramento region. According to the county website, there are currently 3,093 cases and 115 coronavirus patients hospitalized. CBS13 reported this week that hospitalizations in the county were up 62% in the county.

Public health officials attributed the rise in cases to social gatherings and people not adhering to coronavirus guidelines. They warned if hospitalizations reach surge capacity, places could close up again.

Sacramento and Stanislaus counties have the second and third highest cases in the region, reporting 2,666 and 2,000 cases, respectively.

Bars were allowed to reopen in most counties after June 12, as part of the county variance. Before then, only restaurants were allowed to start allowing dine-in options.

In the last week, a few Sacramento county bars have temporarily shut down after learning a customer tested positive for coronavirus. Zebra Club, The Depot, and Badlands all closed for cleaning and testing.

This order from the state comes days after Gov. Newsom stepped up the urgency of his virus messaging. In his press conference on Friday, Newsom announced the state wanted Imperial county to shut down again as the county sees a surge in confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

The governor pleaded with residents to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread.

“Please, even if you don’t feel sick, you may be transmitting this disease,” he said. “Please, please, practice common sense, common decency. Protect yourself, but also protect others. … What more evidence do we need?”

This is a developing story. It will be updated.