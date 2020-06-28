Police Search For Man Suspected Of Killing 2 In Northern CaliforniaA search was underway Sunday for a man suspected of shooting three people, killing two and critically wounding the third, in a rural Northern California community.

High Winds Warning Issued After Kayakers, Paddle Boarders Blown Toward Middle Of Lake TahoeThe El Dorado County Sheriff's Office issued a high winds warning in South Lake Tahoe after multiple paddle boarders and kayakers were blown away from shore toward the middle of the lake on Sunday.

Joseph DeAngelo Faces 26 Charges In Golden State Killer CaseDeAngelo is expected to enter a guilty plea during a hearing Monday in Sacramento. Here are the 26 charges he faces.

Gunman At Walmart Distribution Center In Red Bluff Was Former EmployeeA man who drove into a Walmart distribution center in Northern California and went on a shooting rampage that left him and another man dead, and four others wounded, was fired from his job at the center last year, authorities said.