ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — At least four Arden Arcade area townhomes were destroyed, and another two were damaged, in a large fire late Monday morning.

The incident is happening near Wyda Way and Wright Street.

Images from the Wyda Way Incident from #MetroFire Copter 2 #AirOps pic.twitter.com/Up1HY4kgBl — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) June 29, 2020

According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the wind-driven grass fire spread to a total of six townhomes. Four of those units were a total loss, firefighters say.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Investigators are now trying to determine what started the fire.