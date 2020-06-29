SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Bar owners are looking for ways to keep their businesses open as they are forced to close their doors for the second time this year.

Bartenders at B-Side in Midtown stopped pouring drinks Monday at 4 p.m., two hours before the county’s new order took effect.

“I understand it, I don’t like it, but we have to do it. The safety of my employees and the safety of my patrons is way more important than money,” said Owner Jason Boggs.

Bars are being ordered to close again ahead of the Fourth of July weekend in Sacramento County as coronavirus cases continue to rise.

The Sacramento County Department of Public Health amended their order on Monday and took bars off the list of allowable activities. Seven counties were ordered to roll back their reopening plans and close bars, while eight other counties – including Sacramento – were recommended to do the same.

Boggs said his business is still trying to recover from the past three months of closures.

“It was devastating, we couldn’t pay rent.,” he said. “We all are going to go out and side hustle and try to make enough money to survive.”

He said it is still too early to know how much the second closure will impact their business. Boggs’ customers who came to enjoy drinks on their outdoor patio are frustrated with those who are not practicing social distancing or wearing their masks in public.

“That is the reason why we are getting shut down again. It is not for the people who are doing it right. It’s because of the people who are doing it wrong,” said Jody Garcia.

Device Brewing Company has three locations, two of them are now only taking to-go orders to follow the county order.

“Today’s news did not come as a surprise to me, but it does not change the fact that it is an obviously devastating blow to me and many others,” said Owner Ken Anthony.

Anthony said to-go sales, one location open serving food, and wholesale will help continue to bring in revenue. He hopes this second round of closures will be a wake-up call to those who are not adhering to the guidelines.

“My hope is that we get into this second wave of closures is that people realize, okay, this is the reality of it. If we don’t follow these guidelines we will see a third wave, a fourth wave, how many do we need to see before we get the picture?” he said.

Customers at his location in the Ice Blocks at 1610 R Street said they support the county health department’s decision.

“It’s a really hard line to draw especially as a consumer because you want to have fun but you also want to keep yourself and others safe,” Scott Jacob explained.

Beer drinkers stayed at Device until their doors closed at 6 pm. Anthony hopes they won’t be gone for long.

“It’s going to be a challenge. As a society, as a community, as city, as a county we need to come together and do whatever it is that we need to do to get ahead of this thing and literally squash it once and for all,” he said.