GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — Investigators are looking to find the suspects involved in a string a vehicle burglaries in Granite Bay.
According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies have taken multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the area over the past few weeks.
On June 16, the sheriff’s office said four unlocked vehicles were burglarized on Morningside Drive. Suspects took two garage door remotes, among other items. Investigators believe the suspects used the garage remotes later to burglarize the homes.
The next week, sometime between June 23 and June 24, two more unlocked vehicles were burglarized on East Hidden Lakes Drive, the sheriff’s office said.
Anyone with information on these burglaries is asked to contact Detective Albonetti at 916-652-2411.