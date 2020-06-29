Sheriff's Office Investigating String Of Vehicle Burglaries In Granite BayInvestigators are looking to find the suspects involved in a string a vehicle burglaries in Granite Bay.

'I Did All That': Inner Person Drove The Golden State Killer, Prosecutor SaysA former police officer who terrorized California as a serial burglar and rapist and went on to kill more than a dozen people while evading capture for decades pleaded guilty Monday to murders attributed to a criminal dubbed the Golden State Killer.

Air Force Sergeant Indicted In Federal Guard KillingA federal grand jury indicted an Air Force sergeant for murder and attempted murder after he allegedly killed a federal security guard in Northern California and wounded his partner amid protests against police brutality, a judge said Monday.

Most Californians Live in Areas With Troubling Virus NumbersNearly three-quarters of California's 40 million residents live in counties experiencing concerning coronavirus trends, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday in vowing stepped-up enforcement of health orders and, if things don't improve, more restrictions.