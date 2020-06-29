Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Detectives are asking for help in finding an accused con-artist who also happens to be an out-of-compliance registered sex offender.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old John Dailey has allegedly been taking orders for dirt deliveries in their jurisdiction, but has not been following through with the orders.
Investigators say Dailey already has a history of fraud in Sacramento County.
Dailey is also noted to be a registered sex offender, the sheriff’s office says.
Anyone who sees Dailey or knows where he might be is urged to contact detectives at (530) 889-7893.