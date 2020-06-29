Filed Under:Sacramento News, SacRT

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — No one was hurt after an electrical fire inside a SacRT train in Downtown Sacramento late Monday morning.

The incident happened along the 400 block of H Street, near the downtown Amtrak station.

A light rail car apparently had an electrical fire inside.

Everyone who was inside the train got out safely.

Light rail service is expected to be delayed about an hour.

