Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — No one was hurt after an electrical fire inside a SacRT train in Downtown Sacramento late Monday morning.
The incident happened along the 400 block of H Street, near the downtown Amtrak station.
Incident info: light-rail car fire at 400 block of H Street reported at 9:50am. Single car only. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/eZgPdiXM3J
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) June 29, 2020
A light rail car apparently had an electrical fire inside.
Everyone who was inside the train got out safely.
Light rail service is expected to be delayed about an hour.